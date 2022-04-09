General

Iran imposes sanctions on US officials amid nuclear talks

|

Published by

Al-Araby

Iran said on Saturday that it had imposed sanctions on 15 more US officials, including former Army Chief of Staff George Casey and former President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani, as months of talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal have stalled. Almost all the officials named served during Trump’s administration which imposed sanctions on Iranian officials, politicians and companies and withdrew the United States from the Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers. In a statement carried by local media, the Iranian foreign ministry accused the US officials of supporting “terrorist groups and …

Read More