Iran informs UNSC of rising US movements in Persian Gulf

– Iran’s Permenant in the United Nations warned the Security Council of the increasing US military adveturism in the Persian Gulf.

In a letter to the President of the United Nations Security Council Jerry Matthews Matjila, Iran’s Ambassador and Chargés D’affaires Eshagh Al-Habib on Thursday, he said “I am writing to inform you that the military adventurism of the United States of America in the Persian Gulf and the Oman Sea has heightened, particularly in recent weeks. In addition to dispatching advanced and highly sophisticated weaponry to this region in the past several weeks, the United States has conducted a number of provocative military acts that include, but are not limited to, the flight of a number of its long-range strategic bombers in recent days over the Persian Gulf.”

He also wrote: “Coupled with a series of systematic disinformation campaign, unfounded accusations and inflammatory statements and threats by the officials of the United States against the Islamic Republic of Iran, such confrontational measures have further deteriorated the already tense security environment of this highly volatile region. If unchecked, such warmongering tendencies could escalate the situation to an alarming level, and it is self-evident that the United States shall bear the full responsibility for all consequences.

Warning against the aforesaid measures, I must stress that while the Islamic Republic of Iran does not seek conflict, our ability and resolute determination to protect our people, to defend our security, sovereignty, territorial integrity and vital interests as well as to respond decisively to any threat or use of force against Iran must not be underestimated.

Since such military adventurism is in clear contradiction with the Purposes and Principles of the United Nations and has serious ramifications for regional and international peace and security, the United Nations Security Council is expected to compel the United States to abide by the principles and rules of international law and stop these unlawful measures. Likewise, the international community should demand that the United States put an end to its destabilizing measures in such a volatile region as the Persian Gulf.

The Iranian official also requested the “present letter circulated as a document of the Security Council.”

Source: Islamic Republic News Agency – IRNA