Iran jails 2 students 16 years for ‘sabotage’
Al-Araby
Two Iranian students have been sentenced to 16 years’ jail on charges including sabotage and collaboration with outlawed anti-regime groups, judicial authorities in the Islamic republic announced Tuesday. Local media named them as Ali Younessi and Amir-Hossein Moradi of Tehran’s Sharif University of Technology, and said they had been under arrest since April 2020. They received 10-year terms for “destruction of public installations”, five years for plotting against national security and “cooperation with hostile groups”, and another for propaganda against the Islamic republic, judiciary spokes…