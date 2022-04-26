Breaking News
Iran jails 2 students 16 years for ‘sabotage’

 |  Apr 26, 2022
Al-Araby

Two Iranian students have been sentenced to 16 years’ jail on charges including sabotage and collaboration with outlawed anti-regime groups, judicial authorities in the Islamic republic announced Tuesday. Local media named them as Ali Younessi and Amir-Hossein Moradi of Tehran’s Sharif University of Technology, and said they had been under arrest since April 2020. They received 10-year terms for “destruction of public installations”, five years for plotting against national security and “cooperation with hostile groups”, and another for propaganda against the Islamic republic, judiciary spokes…

