Iran leader’s website shares Trump drone strike animation

The website of Iran’s supreme leader has showcased an animated video that appears to show a robot calling in a drone strike to assassinate former President Donald Trump. The animated video was part of a contest to mark the 3 January 2020 killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, who was slain in an American drone strike in Baghdad. The video, posted Wednesday on the website of Khamenei’s office, appears to show Trump, on the golf course at his Mar-a-Lago, Florida, being targeted in a drone strike. The video mirrored a propaganda poster last year also showing Trump on a golf course, calling f…

