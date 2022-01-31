Breaking News
Iran moves centrifuge-parts production out of disputed workshop, IAEA says

 |  Jan 31, 2022
Iran has moved production of parts for advanced centrifuges, used to enrich uranium, out of a workshop only a month after agreeing to allow the U.N. nuclear watchdog to reinstall surveillance cameras there, the watchdog said on Monday. The move adds to uncertainty over Iran’s nuclear activities while indirect talks between Tehran and Washington on saving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are at a delicate stage. Western powers say there are only weeks left before Iran’s atomic advances have hollowed out the deal completely. The workshop at the TESA Karaj complex was the victim of apparent sabotage in…

