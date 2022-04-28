General

Iran moves centrifuge workshop underground at Natanz: IAEA

Published by

Al-Araby

Iran’s new workshop at Natanz for making parts for centrifuges, machines that enrich uranium, has been set up underground, UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said on Thursday, a move apparently aimed at protecting it from possible attacks. The workshop uses machines from a now-closed facility at Karaj that suffered what Tehran says was a sabotage attack by its arch-foe Israel. The workshop can make parts essential to advanced centrifuges that are among the most efficient in Iran’s enrichment programme. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) informed its member states two weeks ago …

