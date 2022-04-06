Breaking News
Iran moves machines for making centrifuge parts to Natanz -UN nuclear watchdog

 Apr 6, 2022
Reuters

By Francois Murphy VIENNA (Reuters) – Iran has moved all its machines that make centrifuge parts from its mothballed workshop at Karaj to its sprawling Natanz site just six weeks after it set up another site at Isfahan to make the same parts, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Wednesday. Iran granted International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors access to Karaj in December to re-instal surveillance cameras there after a months-long standoff that followed what Tehran said was Israeli sabotage that destroyed one camera and badly damaged another, prompting Iran to remove all four cameras. A month …

The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues.

