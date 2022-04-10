Legal Matters

Iran MPs set conditions for reviving 2015 nuclear deal

Al-Araby

Iranian lawmakers have set conditions for the revival of a 2015 nuclear pact, including legal guarantees approved by the US Congress that Washington would not quit it, Iranian state media reported on Sunday. Iran and theUnited States have engaged in indirect talks in Vienna over the past year to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement between Tehran and world powers which then-US President Donald Trump left in 2018 and Iran subsequently violated by ramping up its nuclear programme. Negotiations have now stalled as Tehran and Washington blame each other for failing to take the necessary political dec…

