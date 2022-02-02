Human Services

Iran ‘nearing agreement’ in Vienna nuclear deal talks

|

Published by

Al-Araby

Iran is moving forward with nuclear negotiations with the US and European powers at an “acceptable rate”, an Iranian foreign policy official said. Jalil Rahimi Jahanabadi, a member of Iran’s national security and foreign policy committee, told The New Arab’s Arabic language service that Iran and European counties had reached an “almost agreement” on core issues, but differences over the lifting of sanctions on Tehran remained. The Vienna negotiations to restore the 2015 nuclear deal, which the previous US administration of President Donald Trump pulled out of in 2018, are currently in their ei…

