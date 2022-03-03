Breaking News
Iran nearing nuclear bomb yardstick as enriched uranium stock grows

 |  Mar 3, 2022
Reuters

By Francois Murphy VIENNA (Reuters) – The stock of enriched uranium amassed by Iran in breach of its 2015 nuclear deal is growing to the point that its most highly-enriched material is most of the way to a common bomb yardstick, a report by the U.N. nuclear watchdog showed on Thursday. The amount in the quarterly International Atomic Energy Agency report to member states seen by Reuters comes as negotiators at talks on salvaging the 2015 deal say they are in the final stretch. Western powers have warned time is running out before Iran’s nuclear progress makes the talks pointless. The report sh…

