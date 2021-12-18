Breaking News
Iran nuclear body slams allegations in disappearance of recordings

 Dec 18, 2021
The Iranian Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) has rejected allegations that it was behind the disappearance of surveillance camera recordings at a centrifuge parts plant in Iran. “The records were destroyed in the act of sabotage,” the AEOI announced in a press statement on Saturday, referring to a June incident that shut down the plant. Instead of blaming Iran in this regard, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) should ensure that its members do not become targets of such sabotage attacks, the AEOI said. The news comes one day after IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said in Vienna that Tehran…

