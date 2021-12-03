General

Iran nuclear talks to break on Friday with formal meeting -officials

|

Published by

Reuters

By Parisa Hafezi, Francois Murphy and John Irish VIENNA (Reuters) -The seventh round of indirect U.S.-Iranian talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal will end on Friday with a meeting of the remaining parties to the deal, European and Iranian officials said, with the aim of resuming next week. The gathering of Iran, France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China is in a format known as the Joint Commission that has bookended previous rounds of talks. An Iranian official said the meeting would be held around midday in Vienna. “The Europeans want to return to their capitals for consultations……

Read More