Iran open for prisoner swap if US unlocks assets: FM

 |  Feb 20, 2022
Al-Araby

Iran is willing to make an extensive prison-swap deal with the US and to engage in direct talks if Washington releases $8 billion worth in frozen overseas assets, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Saturday, according to a Guardian report. Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, the FM said the prisoner swap issue was a “humanitarian” one, and that an agreement of some sort was made last year. Amir-Abdollahian said that the US was interested in linking the potential prisoner swap with the ongoing nuclear deal Vienna talks but insisted that Iran does not share that poi…

The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

