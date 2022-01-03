General

Iran promises vengeance for Soleimani if no Trump trial

Al-Araby

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi vowed revenge for the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani two years ago unless former US President Donald Trump is put on trial. “If Trump and [former Secretary of State Mike] Pompeo are not tried in a fair court for the criminal act of assassinating General Soleimani, Muslims will take our martyr’s revenge,” Raisi said in a televised speech on Monday. Soleimani was killed in Iraq in a drone strike ordered by then-president Trump. (Reuters)

