Breaking News
 |  | 

General

Iran Ready To Supply Defence Equipment To Bolivia: Minister

 |  Jul 17, 2023

Iran is ready to meet Bolivia’s demands for defence equipment and advanced technologies, to help it counter threats, said Iranian Defence Minister, Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, when meeting with his Bolivian counterpart in the Iranian capital, Tehran, yesterday.

“We maintain that, improving the bilateral defence relations will lead to increasing the Bolivian government’s deterrence power,” Ashtiani was quoted as saying.

Ashtiani said, Iran and Bolivia have common enemies, whose objective is to weaken and defeat the independent states.

For his part, Bolivian Defence Minister, Edmundo Novillo Aguilar, stressed that, nations that make efforts to secure their freedom should unite with each other through different forms and ways.

Novillo Aguilar voiced his country’s readiness for cooperation with Iran, in the areas of fighting narcotics trafficking, security, defence and science

Source: Nam News Network

Advertisement

Calendar

July 2023
M T W T F S S
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Iran News Gazette is a trusted source of news and information, primarily focusing on the Arab region, particularly Iran. However, it also covers international issues, providing reliable and verified content online.

Read more

Legal Matters

Human Services