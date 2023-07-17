General

Iran Ready To Supply Defence Equipment To Bolivia: Minister

|

Iran is ready to meet Bolivia’s demands for defence equipment and advanced technologies, to help it counter threats, said Iranian Defence Minister, Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, when meeting with his Bolivian counterpart in the Iranian capital, Tehran, yesterday.

“We maintain that, improving the bilateral defence relations will lead to increasing the Bolivian government’s deterrence power,” Ashtiani was quoted as saying.

Ashtiani said, Iran and Bolivia have common enemies, whose objective is to weaken and defeat the independent states.

For his part, Bolivian Defence Minister, Edmundo Novillo Aguilar, stressed that, nations that make efforts to secure their freedom should unite with each other through different forms and ways.

Novillo Aguilar voiced his country’s readiness for cooperation with Iran, in the areas of fighting narcotics trafficking, security, defence and science

Source: Nam News Network