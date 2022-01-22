General

Iran, Russia, China start war games over ‘maritime piracy’

Iran, Russia and China began on Friday naval and air drills in the Indian Ocean, seeking to counter “maritime piracy”, according to Iran’s state news agency IRNA. Drills reportedly simulated a pirate seizure of two vessels. The Iranian spokesman for the drills, Admiral Mustafa Tajeddini, said “naval and aerial units of the three countries liberated two merchant ships hijacked by pirates in international waters”. Such attacks in the region are generally undertaken by Somali pirates, who in early November reportedly attempted to seize Iranian oil tankers in the Gulf of Aden for the second time i…

