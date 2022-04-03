General

Iran says agreement in Vienna nuclear talks ‘close’





Al-Araby

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Sunday an agreement is “close” in paused negotiations to restore the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers. Iran has been engaged in negotiations to revive the deal, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China directly, and the United States indirectly. “We are close to an agreement in the negotiations,” Amir-Abdollahian said during a phone conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, according to a statement by the ministry. Iranian and US dele…

