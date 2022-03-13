General

Iran says missiles targeted ‘Israeli site’ in Iraq’s Erbil

|

Published by

Al-Araby

Iran claimed responsibility for missile strikes Sunday on the northern Iraqi city of Erbil, saying they targeted an Israeli “strategic centre” and warning of more attacks. Kurdish authorities insisted the Jewish state has no sites in or near Erbil, capital of their autonomous region in the country’s north. In Baghdad, the foreign ministry condemned the attack as a “flagrant violation of (Iraqi) sovereignty”. Iraq summoned the ambassador of its ally Iran, Iraj Masjidi, to protest at the strikes that had caused “material losses” and “damage to civilian installations and houses”. The authorities …

Read More