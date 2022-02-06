Breaking News
Iran says nuclear talks ‘far from balance in commitments’

 |  Feb 6, 2022
Al-Araby

Iran’s top security official said Sunday that Washington and Tehran had so far failed to produce “balance” in their commitments during the Vienna talks aimed at restoring the nuclear deal. “Despite limited progress in the #ViennaTalks, we are still far from achieving the necessary balance in the commitments of the parties,” Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani said in a Twitter post. “Political decisions in #Washington are requirements for balance of commitments to reach a good agreement.” Iran is engaged in negotiations with Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia dire…

