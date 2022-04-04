Breaking News
Iran says oil production back to pre-sanctions level

 Apr 4, 2022
Al-Araby

Iran’s oil production capacity has returned to the same level as prior to the reimposition of sanctions in 2018, when the US unilaterally withdrew from a nuclear deal, a top official said. “Oil production has reached pre-sanctions figures, despite economic pressures,” said Mohsen Khojastehmehr, CEO of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), quoted by state news agency IRNA on Sunday. Iran is currently engaged in negotiations to restore the 2015 nuclear deal that would grant it much-needed sanctions relief, restoring Iranian oil exports, in return for major curbs on its nuclear programme. The …

