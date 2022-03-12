Breaking News
Iran says reserves right to respond to ‘Israeli terror’

Iran said on Thursday it reserves the right to respond to an “Israeli terrorist attack” that killed two of its troops in Syria. The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) confirmed that two of its fighters were killed near Damascus in a strike on Monday, which Syrian media blamed on Israel. Tehran claimed the two deceased were in Syria to advise the Assad regime on “counter-terrorism efforts”. In a letter to the UN Security Council president and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Iran called on the international community to condemn the attack and hold Israel accountable. “Iran consider…

