Iran says U.S. should provide guarantees for revival of 2015 nuclear deal

 |  Feb 5, 2022
Reuters

(Reuters) – Iran’s foreign minister said on Saturday that a U.S. move to restore sanctions waivers to Tehran was not enough and Washington should provide guarantees for the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal with major powers. Washington on Friday restored the waivers to allow international nuclear cooperation projects, as indirect U.S.-Iranian talks on reviving the nuclear deal enter the final stretch in Vienna. “The lifting of some sanctions can in itself translate into good faith,” Hossein Amirabdollahian said in comments reported by Iranian media. “While what is on paper is good, but it’s no…

The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

