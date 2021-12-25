Breaking News
Iran says won't enrich uranium beyond 60% if talks fail

 Dec 25, 2021
Al-Araby

Iran has no plans to enrich uranium beyond 60 percent if nuclear talks in Vienna fail, the head of the country’s atomic agency said on Saturday. Atomic Energy Organization of Iran director Mohammad Eslami said the enrichment levels were related to the needs of the country, in remarks published by the Russian news agency RIA Novosti. “Our targets related to enriching uranium are meeting our industrial and production needs… and those of our people,” he was quoted as saying. Asked whether Iran plans to enrich beyond 60 percent purity if the talks fail, he said “No”. Eslami was speaking ahead of…

