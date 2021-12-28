Foreign Affairs

Iran seek assurances as nuclear talks continue

Iran said nuclear talks that resumed in Vienna on Monday should focus on lifting sanctions on the Islamic republic and “guarantees” that the US will return to the fold. Negotiations to salvage the2015 Iran nuclear deal restarted in late November, after a five-month hiatus following the election of ultraconservative Iran President Ebrahim Raisi. The talks seek to bring back the United States, after it withdrew from the accord in 2018 under then president Donald Trump and began imposing sanctions on Iran. Iran has reported progress in the talks, but European diplomats have warned they are “rapid…

