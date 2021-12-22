General

Iran seeks to cool tensions in Iraq

|

Published by

Reuters UK

By John Davison, Ahmed Rasheed and Bozorgmehr Sharafedin BAGHDAD (Reuters) – Iran is intervening in Iraq to quell destabilising internal unrest stirred up by Iranian-backed militias. The actions come as Tehran seeks to preserve its deep influence in the country while also navigating tense negotiations over its nuclear ambitions with the United States. A particularly high-level intervention came last month, hours after an attack on the Iraqi prime minister’s residence that some officials in Baghdad blamed on Iran-backed groups. One of Tehran’s most senior military commanders, Brigadier General …

Read More