Iran seeks to cool tensions in Iraq

 |  Dec 22, 2021
Reuters UK

By John Davison, Ahmed Rasheed and Bozorgmehr Sharafedin BAGHDAD (Reuters) – Iran is intervening in Iraq to quell destabilising internal unrest stirred up by Iranian-backed militias. The actions come as Tehran seeks to preserve its deep influence in the country while also navigating tense negotiations over its nuclear ambitions with the United States. A particularly high-level intervention came last month, hours after an attack on the Iraqi prime minister’s residence that some officials in Baghdad blamed on Iran-backed groups. One of Tehran’s most senior military commanders, Brigadier General …

