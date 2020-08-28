Games

Iran sends documents for hosting Asian Cup 2027

Iranian Football Federation has sent documents to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) for the process of hosting the 2027 Asian Cup competitions.

Iran Football Federation has delivered the necessary documents requested by the Asian Football Confederation for hosting Asian competitions in due time.

The relevant documents in various fields in 75 pages have been sent to the Confederation by Iran’s football federation.

The AFC will announce the host for the 19th edition of the AFC Asian Cup in 2021.

Source: Islamic Republic News Agency – IRNA