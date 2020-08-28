Breaking News
 |  | 

Games

Iran sends documents for hosting Asian Cup 2027

 |  Aug 28, 2020

Iranian Football Federation has sent documents to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) for the process of hosting the 2027 Asian Cup competitions.

Iran Football Federation has delivered the necessary documents requested by the Asian Football Confederation for hosting Asian competitions in due time.

The relevant documents in various fields in 75 pages have been sent to the Confederation by Iran’s football federation.

The AFC will announce the host for the 19th edition of the AFC Asian Cup in 2021.

Source: Islamic Republic News Agency – IRNA

 

Advertisement

Calendar

August 2020
M T W T F S S
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services