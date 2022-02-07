Breaking News
Iran shuts down news website over image of beheaded woman

 Feb 7, 2022
Al-Araby

Iran has shut down a news website after it published an image of a man holding what was said to be the head of his wife in his hand, the state-run Iran newspaper reported on Monday. According to the report, a media supervisory board on Sunday decided to close Rokna website because of its continuing to “publish images and issues that violate public decency.” Authorities have arrested the man who is accused of killing his wife on Saturday in the southwestern city of Ahvaz. The photograph, in which the man holds a large knife in the other hand, has had tens of thousands of views on social media. …

