Breaking News
 |  | 

General

Iran stops using nuclear site after attack: UN watchdog

 |  Jan 31, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
Al-Araby

Iran has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency it has stopped production at one of its nuclear facilities attacked last June and transferred work to another site, the watchdog said Monday. The move responded to a “security concern” following the attack, with the new site “better protected”, a European diplomat told AFP. The TESA complex in Karaj, which is near the capital Tehran, hosted a workshop to build components for centrifuges, machines used to enrich uranium. Iran said cameras at the site were damaged on June 23, 2021 during what it called an Israeli “sabotage” operation. In t…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

January 2022
M T W T F S S
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

General


The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services