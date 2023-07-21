General

Iran Summons Swedish Envoy To Protest Against Quran Desecration

Iran summoned the Swedish ambassador, to protest against the desecration of the Quran in Sweden.

Swedish Ambassador in Tehran, Mattias Lentz, was summoned by Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Nasser Kanaani, who conveyed the Islamic republic’s “strong protest” over the sacrilege of the Quran in Sweden, the report said.

“We strongly condemn the repeated desecration of the Holy Quran and Islamic sanctities in Sweden, and we hold the Swedish government fully responsible for the consequences of inciting the feelings of Muslims around the world,” Kanaani was quoted as saying.

On Jun 28, a protester burned a copy of the Quran in front of the largest mosque in the Swedish capital of Stockholm, sparking angry reactions from Muslims across the world. On Thursday, a protester trampled on the Quran during another protest, authorised by the Swedish police

Source: Nam News Network