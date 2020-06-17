Breaking News
General

Iran supports investment by Iraqi Kurdistan

Sanandaj – Governor-general of Iran’s Kordestan province Bahman Moradnia said on Monday that the province welcomes and supports Iraqi Kurdistan’s investors interested to invest in the province.

In a meeting with Sheik Ahmad, an Iraqi Kurd investor, Moradnia added that Iran’s Kordestan province welcomed investors and entrepreneurs from the Iraqi Kurdistan and had held several meetings in this regard.

Referring to the deep cultural ties between Iran’s Kordestan and Kurdistan region of Iraq, he also said that he expected the ties would help strengthen economic relations.

Moradnia underlined that Iran’s Kordestan province has several investment opportunities, including in agriculture, animal husbandry, road construction, and civil engineering.

 

 

 

Source: Islamic Republic News Agency – IRNA

