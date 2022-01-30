Breaking News
 |  | 

Production

Iran supreme leader says ‘wrong decisions’ have hurt economy

 |  Jan 30, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
Al-Araby

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said Sunday that the country’s poor economic situation was not only due to international sanctions but also to government mismanagement. “Wrong decisions and shortcomings” were part of the reason for the Islamic republic’s “unsatisfactory” economic data, he said about the decade from March 2011 to last year. Indicators such as “GDP growth, capital formation, inflation, housing and liquidity growth were not satisfactory,” Khamenei said. “The main cause of these problems is not only sanctions, but also wrong decisions and shortcomings,” he told a meeting with e…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

January 2022
M T W T F S S
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

General


The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services