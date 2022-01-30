Production

Iran supreme leader says ‘wrong decisions’ have hurt economy

Al-Araby

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said Sunday that the country’s poor economic situation was not only due to international sanctions but also to government mismanagement. “Wrong decisions and shortcomings” were part of the reason for the Islamic republic’s “unsatisfactory” economic data, he said about the decade from March 2011 to last year. Indicators such as “GDP growth, capital formation, inflation, housing and liquidity growth were not satisfactory,” Khamenei said. “The main cause of these problems is not only sanctions, but also wrong decisions and shortcomings,” he told a meeting with e…

