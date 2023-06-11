General

Iran, Syria Highlight Determination To Implement Deals Reached During President’s Visit

Iranian and Syrian foreign ministers, yesterday, highlighted the two countries’ determination, to implement the agreements reached during a recent visit by the Iranian president to Syria.

In a phone call between Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad, they also exchanged views on the latest developments in bilateral ties and regional issues, according to a statement published on the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website.

The Syrian foreign minister reported his country’s recent successes in ties with other Arab states, as well as, the presence of Syrian President, Bashar al-Assad, in the Arab League Summit, held in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah in May, after 12 years of absence.

Amir-Abdollahian described the Syrian successes as “positive and constructive.”

Leading a group of top ministers, Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi, arrived in Syria on May 3, marking the first visit by an Iranian president, since the beginning of the Syrian war in 2011.

During his trip, Raisi and al-Assad signed a number of memorandums of understanding, for long-term and comprehensive cooperation in various fields, including oil, communications, civil aviation, railways, and agriculture, among others

Source: Nam News Network