Business

Iran, Syria Remove Bilateral Trade Tariffs: Minister

Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Mehrdad Bazrpash, announced yesterday that, Iran and Syria have eliminated bilateral trade tariffs.

Bazrpash made the announcement, at a meeting of heads of the Iran-Syria Joint Economic Commission, co-chaired by visiting Syrian Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade, Mohammad Samer al-Khalil, in Iran’s capital, Tehran.

Besides, Iran and Syria agreed to use their national currencies, the Iranian rial and the Syrian pound, in bilateral trade, if possible, according to the minister.

Many of the cooperation documents signed during Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Syria in early May, have produced favourable results, he noted.

The two countries have established a joint insurance company, that provides services for Iranian and Syrian companies, passengers and tourists, said Bazrpash, adding, Syria is expected to provide Iran with appropriate and high-capacity wharfs and backshores.

The Syrian economy and foreign trade minister arrived in Tehran yesterday, along with the country’s Foreign Minister, Faisal Mekdad and Communications and Technology Minister, Iyad Mohammad al-Khatib, for talks with high-ranking Iranian officials and following up on the implementation of previously-signed bilateral agreements

Source: Nam News Network