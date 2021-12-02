Foreign Affairs

Iran, Taliban fight at border after ‘misunderstanding’

Al-Araby

Taliban and Iranian forces fought at the border between Afghanistan and the Islamic Republic on Wednesday, The incident happened between the Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchestan, and Afghanistan’s Nimroz province, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported. “This evening, a dispute between the border residents caused a shooting in the Sistan border area, which had been managed and ended with the coordination of the border guards on both sides,” said Iranian foreign affairs ministry spokesman Saaed Khatibzadeh. No one was hurt in the altercation, which was later called a “misunderst…

