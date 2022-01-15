General

Iran talks enjoy ‘better atmosphere’ after painful start

Al-Araby

Despite a painful start weeks ago, international talks to save the Iran nuclear deal have entered the New Year with positive signals emerging, including the EU saying Friday that a deal remained possible. There has been a marked shift in tone since the current round began in November, even if the Western powers complain how slow the process is at a time when Iran accelerates its nuclear work. “There’s a better atmosphere since Christmas – before Christmas I was very pessimistic,” European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday. “Today I believe reaching an accord is possible,”…

