Breaking News
 |  | 

General

Iran talks enjoy ‘better atmosphere’ after painful start

 |  Jan 15, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
Al-Araby

Despite a painful start weeks ago, international talks to save the Iran nuclear deal have entered the New Year with positive signals emerging, including the EU saying Friday that a deal remained possible. There has been a marked shift in tone since the current round began in November, even if the Western powers complain how slow the process is at a time when Iran accelerates its nuclear work. “There’s a better atmosphere since Christmas – before Christmas I was very pessimistic,” European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday. “Today I believe reaching an accord is possible,”…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

January 2022
M T W T F S S
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services