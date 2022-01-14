Breaking News
Iran tests solid-fuel satellite carrier rocket

 |  Jan 14, 2022
Published by
Al-Araby

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards tested last week a solid-fuel satellite carrier rocket, state media has reported quoting the force’s aerospace commander as saying. Reports carried footage released by the elite force claiming to show the successful test of the rocket’s primary propulsion engine. The test marked the first time Iran used a solid-fuel rocket rather than a liquid-fuel one, the Guards’ aerospace commander Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh said on Thursday. Iran can now sendmore satellites into space, he said, according to the reports carried by state media. Solid-fuel rockets can be u…

