Iran thwarts massive public service cyberattacks: state TV

 |  Apr 25, 2022
Iran’s state television said authorities have foiled massive cyberattacks that sought to target public services, both government and privately owned. The report late on Sunday said Iran thwarted the attacks that planned to target the infrastructure of more than 100 public sector agencies. It did not elaborate or name specific examples of public sector agencies, organisations or services but said the incidents happened in recent days. The report said that unidentified parties behind the cyberattacks used Internet Protocols in the Netherlands, Britain and the United States to stage the attacks. …

