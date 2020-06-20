General

Iran to observe last solar eclipse of century

Shiraz Head of Biruni Observatory in Shiraz University said the last solar eclipse of the 14th century will happen in Iran on Sunday.

An annular solar eclipse will occur on June 21, 2020. A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, thereby totally or partly obscuring the image of the Sun for a viewer on Earth.

Speaking to IRNA, Moein Mosleh said in ring eclipse, if we are in the center of the main path of the eclipse, we cannot see the sun completely because, in this type of eclipse, the distance of the moon from the earth is further.

The eclipse starts from the center of Africa, passes through Yemen and southern Iran, and moves toward Pakistan, India, China, and the Pacific Ocean.

Mosleh noted that the best place for observing the eclipse will be southeastern Iran like Chabahar with 97% eclipse.

A solar eclipse occurs when a portion of the Earth is engulfed in a shadow cast by the Moon which fully or partially blocks sunlight. This occurs when the Sun, Moon, and Earth are aligned.

Source: Islamic Republic News Agency – IRNA