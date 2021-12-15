General

Iran, UN energy agency agree on replacing site’s cameras

Published by

Al-Araby

Iran and a UN watchdog said on Wednesday they have reached agreement on replacing cameras at a nuclear complex, as Western powers warn time is running out to revive a deal on Tehran’s atomic programme. The Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had been seeking to replace the devices which Iran says were damaged in a June attack it alleges Israel was behind. Tel Aviv has been widely blamed for multiple attacks against arch-rival Iran in recent years. The IAEA “will soon install new surveillance cameras at Iran’s Karaj centrifuge component manufacturing workshop under an agreeme…

