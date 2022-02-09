Breaking News
 |  | 

General

Iran unveils missile with range of 1,450km: Iranian media

 |  Feb 9, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
Al-Araby

Iran unveiled a new missile with a range of 1,450 kilometers on Wednesday, the semi-official news agency Tasnim said, a day after the resumption of indirect talks in Vienna on salvaging Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. The missile was displayed during a visit by top Iranian military leaders to the elite Revolutionary Guards’ (IRGC) missile bases, Tasnim said. “The strategic weapon is a third-generation long-range missile developed by the IRGC that is propelled by solid fuel and is capable of penetrating missile shields with high manoeuvrability,” Tasnim said. “The modified design …

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

February 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28  

General


The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services