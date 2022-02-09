General

Iran unveils missile with range of 1,450km: Iranian media

Iran unveiled a new missile with a range of 1,450 kilometers on Wednesday, the semi-official news agency Tasnim said, a day after the resumption of indirect talks in Vienna on salvaging Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. The missile was displayed during a visit by top Iranian military leaders to the elite Revolutionary Guards’ (IRGC) missile bases, Tasnim said. “The strategic weapon is a third-generation long-range missile developed by the IRGC that is propelled by solid fuel and is capable of penetrating missile shields with high manoeuvrability,” Tasnim said. “The modified design …

