Iran vows revenge for Soleimani killing if Trump not put on trial

 |  Jan 3, 2022
Reuters

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, speaking on the second anniversary of the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani by the United States, said that former U.S. President Donald Trump must face trial for the killing or Tehran would take revenge. Iran and groups allied with it in Iraq and other countries have been holding events to honour Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force, the overseas arm of the elite Revolutionary Guards. He was killed in Iraq in a drone strike on Jan. 3, 2020, ordered by then President Trump. “If Trump and (former secretary of state Mike) Pompeo are…

