Iran vows revenge for Soleimani killing if Trump not put on trial

 |  Jan 3, 2022
Reuters UK

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi vowed revenge on Monday for the U.S. assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani two years ago unless former U.S. President Donald Trump was put on trial. Iran and groups allied with it in Iraq have been holding events to honour Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force, the overseas arm of the elite Revolutionary Guards. He was killed in Iraq in a drone strike on Jan. 3, 2020, ordered by then president Trump. “If Trump and (former secretary of state Mike) Pompeo are not tried in a fair court for the criminal act of assassinating General…

