Technology

Iran wanted nuclear bomb but couldn’t keep it quiet: ex-MP

|

Published by

Al-Araby

Iran wanted to create a nuclear bomb from the start of its atomic programme – which Tehran insists is purely peaceful – a former MP has told media. Ali Motahari, an ex-second vice-speaker at the Iranian parliament, told the Iran Student Correspondents Association (ISCA) news agency that Tehran was ultimately unable to keep its efforts quiet about planning to build a nuke. It comes as world powers continue to negotiate a revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which promised sanctions relief in return for limits on Tehran’s nuclear aspirations. Motahari said: “From the very beginning, when we e…

Read More