Breaking News
 |  | 

General

Iran: We’ll return to Vienna only to finalise nuclear deal

 |  Apr 4, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
Al-Araby

Iran said on Monday it will only return to Vienna in order to finalise an agreement to revive its landmark 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, with the last steps dependent on the United States. Tehran has been engaged in long-running negotiations in the Austrian capital to revive the deal, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia directly, and the United States indirectly. “We will not be going to Vienna for new negotiations but to finalise the nuclear agreement,” foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told report…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

April 2022
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Foreign Affairs


The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services