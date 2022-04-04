General

Iran: We’ll return to Vienna only to finalise nuclear deal

Iran said on Monday it will only return to Vienna in order to finalise an agreement to revive its landmark 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, with the last steps dependent on the United States. Tehran has been engaged in long-running negotiations in the Austrian capital to revive the deal, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia directly, and the United States indirectly. “We will not be going to Vienna for new negotiations but to finalise the nuclear agreement,” foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told report…

