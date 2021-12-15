Legal Matters

Iran women threatened as execution numbers rise

Published by

Al-Araby

More than a dozen women have been executed this year in Iran, activists say, raising concern over a rigid judicial system that automatically seeks capital punishment for a killing without taking into account the circumstances. Most of the women executed in Iran in recent years have been hanged for murder, the majority of cases over the killings of a husband or partner, rights activists say. Iran’s religious law of retribution known as qesas – where another life must be taken after a killing unless the victim’s family forgives or accepts a payment – means that extenuating circumstances such as …

