Foreign Affairs

Iran won’t recognise Taliban despite ‘positive’ Tehran meet

|

Published by

Al-Araby

Iran is not ready to recognise the Taliban government in Afghanistan, despite a “positive” meeting with leading figures of the movement in Tehran, the foreign ministry said Monday. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that despite the cordial talks, Tehran was “not at the point of officially recognising the Taliban”, according to reports. Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian hosted Amir Khan Muttaqi on Sunday, the foreign affairs minister of the Taliban movement, which currently rules Afghanistan. Foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said: “We hope that th…

Read More