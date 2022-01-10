Breaking News
 |  | 

Foreign Affairs

Iran won’t recognise Taliban despite ‘positive’ Tehran meet

 |  Jan 10, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
Al-Araby

Iran is not ready to recognise the Taliban government in Afghanistan, despite a “positive” meeting with leading figures of the movement in Tehran, the foreign ministry said Monday. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that despite the cordial talks, Tehran was “not at the point of officially recognising the Taliban”, according to reports. Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian hosted Amir Khan Muttaqi on Sunday, the foreign affairs minister of the Taliban movement, which currently rules Afghanistan. Foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said: “We hope that th…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

January 2022
M T W T F S S
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services