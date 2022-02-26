Human Services

Iranian activist disappears after criticising internet bill

An Iranian activist went missing after criticising a proposed bill by hard-liners to implement highly restrictive internet policies, his family said Saturday. Hossein Ronaghi, a blogger and free-speech activist, disappeared Wednesday after he criticised a bill in parliament to limit internet access in the country, known as the “Users Protection Bill.” The proposal has been criticised by many Iranians on social media. There was no information on Ronaghi’s location or condition. Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has final say on all state matters, said in March last year that soc…

