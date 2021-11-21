Breaking News
Iranian airline Mahan Air foiled cyber attack: state media

 |  Nov 21, 2021
Al-Araby

A cyber attack against Iranian private airline Mahan Air has been foiled, Iranian state media reported on Sunday, adding that the airliner’s flight schedule was not affected by the attack. The carrier, blacklisted by Washington in 2011 over support it provided to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said in a statement that it had faced similar attacks in the past, adding that its “internal system” had been targeted. “Our international and domestic flights are operating on schedule without any disruptions,” Amirhossein Zolanvari, head of the airliner’s public relation office told state TV…

