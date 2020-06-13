General

Iranian child awarded at painting contest of Bulgaria

|

Hamedan An Iranian child Hosna Eskandari received an award at a painting contest that has been held in Bulgaria.

The participants from Hamedan province had created 61 works of art for the competition.

Previously, five Iranian children had received honorary diplomas for their paintings in the 3rd international painting competitions in Romania.

Another Iranian child has previously received an honorary diploma at the 14th International Exhibition of Art and Graphics “In My Homeland” in Belarus.

Also, some 15 Iranian children and young adults had gotten honorary diplomas at the 21st International Youth Art Exhibition Nova Zagora held in Bulgaria.

Source: Islamic Republic News Agency – IRNA