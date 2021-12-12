Production

Iranian currency rates for December 12

|

Published by

Azer News

By Trend The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on December 12, Trend reports referring to CBI. According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 6 currencies have increased and 24 have decreased in price, compared to December 11. According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,532 rials. In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products. SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 311,854 ri…

Read More